SHAFAQNA-English Premier League club Aston Villa FC have announced they will be hosting an open iftar at Villa Park next month.

“We are pleased to announce that Villa Park is the Birmingham partner venue for the Ramadan Tent Project’s Open Iftar on Wednesday, April 5,” Villa wrote in a statement.

“Iftar means a lot to me as a practicing Muslim, as it gives me the opportunity to meet with and break fast with members of my local community.”

Source : aboutislam