Alkhaleej Online: “After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is ready to resume relations with Iran”

SHAFAQNA- “Informed sources reported the secret negotiations that have started between Iran and Bahrain in the last few months,” Alkhaleej Online wrote.

A high-ranking regional source stated: “It is possible that relations between Iran and Bahrain will be normalized shortly after the reopening of the two embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.”

This source pointed out that “there is no complicated issue in Iran-Bahrain relations”, and added: “Confidential communication did not take place at the political level and was limited to administrative and bureaucratic issues and checking the status of the diplomatic assets of the parties, but it has helped to the relations obetween the two countries.”

It should be mentioned that Bahrain cut ties with Iran in 2016 following Saudi Arabia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

