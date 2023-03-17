Youth unemployment rate in Lebanon reaches 50%

SHAFAQNA – The European Institute for Cooperation and Development and its local partner in Lebanon, announced the results of the study of the employment situation in this country.

The results of this survey, which is being conducted for the first time in Lebanon, were announced in the presence of representatives of companies and institutions in the production sectors and representatives of professional education and conservatories in Lebanon.

In this survey, it is stated: “50 thousand young men and women enter the labor market in Lebanon every year, and the unemployment rate among 16-24 year olds has reached 50%.”

