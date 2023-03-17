English
International Shia News Agency

Youth unemployment rate in Lebanon reaches 50%

0

SHAFAQNA – The European Institute for Cooperation and Development and its local partner in Lebanon, announced the results of the study of the employment situation in this country.

The results of this survey, which is being conducted for the first time in Lebanon, were announced in the presence of representatives of companies and institutions in the production sectors and representatives of professional education and conservatories in Lebanon.

In this survey, it is stated: “50 thousand young men and women enter the labor market in Lebanon every year, and the unemployment rate among 16-24 year olds has reached 50%.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Will Iran-Saudi agreement solve differences in Lebanon? Lebanese analyst answers in an interview with Shafaqna

asadian

Lebanon: Lira hits record low of 100,000 to the dollar

asadian

Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanon on eve of collision

asadian

UNHRC demands justice following Beirut Port explosion

asadian

Paris meeting warns of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president

asadian

Dohanews: A high-profile meeting in Paris over Lebanon’s multi-faceted crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.