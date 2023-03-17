English
Bin Zayed’s 3 million dollar donation for reconstruction of Huwara village

SHAFAQNA– The President of the United Arab Emirates ordered the payment of 3 million dollars to support the reconstruction of Huwara village in Nablus.

The UAE allocated 3 million dollars to support the reconstruction of Huwara village in the West Bank.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the payment of $3 million to support the reconstruction of Huwara village in Nablus.

Earlier, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, had donated half a million dollars to the people of Huwara village.

This village was the target of a massive attack by Israeli settlers, which caused a lot of damage to the houses, cars and property of Palestinian citizens.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

