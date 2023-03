SHAFAQNA- As a part of Youth Nights sessions, the Youth of Wisdom holds a program on “Preparing Ourselves for Ramadan” by Br Hussain Alnashed, followed by games, on Friday 17th March 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA. The session will start at 19:30, for high school and older audiences.

Islamic House of Wisdom

