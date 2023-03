SHAFAQNA- 139th session of weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle with the topic: “Stress management in the Holy Quran- Part 2 ” delivered by By Seyed Amin Shamaei and released on Thursday 16/03/2023 in Islamic Center of England.

https://www.youtube.com/live/eF8u_rpCRMo?feature=share

