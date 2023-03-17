English
Iraq: Baghdad hosts 12th International Flower Festival

International Flower Festival

SHAFAQNA-The International Flower Festival has kicked off in Baghdad.

The opening of the 12th edition of the Festival was held in Baghdad’s Al-Zawraa Park, the state news agency, INA, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Baghdad Mayor, Ammar Musa, said the Festival has been annually organised by Baghdad Municipality since 2009.

“Our beloved capital, Baghdad, used to pay attention, years ago, to flowers, with its beautiful and magical world. It has become imperative to hold local and international festivals and exhibitions. We are also keen to participate in similar flower festivals in a number of countries where such spring and autumn weddings are held,” Musa said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

