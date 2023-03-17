OIC to send team of scholars for dialogue with Taleban

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation is to send a team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on women’s education and work.

Speaking on the first day of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s meeting in Mauritania, the Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the OIC will continue its efforts and dialogue with the concerned authorities in Afghanistan and in coordination with the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), and will send an expanded team of scholars to Afghanistan for dialogue on aspects related to Islam’s position on women’s education and work.

The 49th meeting of the OCI was held on March 16- 17 in Mauritania, where the representatives of more than 40 countries participated.

The Islamic Emirate said that the issue of female education takes time but it is trying to solve it as soon as possible.

Source : tolonews