UK: Former NUS president sues student body for racial & religious discrimination

SHAFAQNA-The former president of the UK’s National Union of Students, will take the NUS to court for racial and religious discrimination.

Shaima Dallali, a Black woman of Tunisian descent, confirmed on Friday that she would be taking the NUS, university and college students across the UK, to an employment tribunal for wrongful dismissal.

Dallali’s lawyers, Carter-Ruck, described her dismissal as “baseless and inherently discriminatory” and said she planned to sue the union for wrongful dismissal on the grounds of racial and religious discrimination after claiming to be “disadvantaged at every step” of her investigation.

Source : middleeasteye