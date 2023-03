SHAFAQNA-The Culinary Arts Commission has launched the Ramadan Market in Jeddah.

Lasting until March 22, the market will display local culinary arts and Ramadan products, including baked goods, sweets, dates, spices, coffee, nuts, honey, toys, clothes and antiques.

The market will feature spaces such as a children’s area, where kids can enjoy drawing, photography and henna. It will also serve as an opportunity for local vendors to display their products.

Source : arabnews