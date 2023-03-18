English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Students & their families call for reopening of girls’ schools

0
reopening of girls' schools

SHAFAQNA- A number of female students and their families on Saturday (18 Mar 2023) called on Taleban to reopen secondary schools for girls as they remain closed for the past 544 days.

The students said they are faced with “psychological problems” due to being deprived of schooling for over a year. “We ask Taleban to reopen our schools so that we can get educated,” said Fariba, a student. “We want to continue our education. My family and I are sad about the closure of our schools,” said Khadija, a student.

Families of the students said they are concerned about the future of their children. They also called on Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for their daughters.

Source: tolonews

Related posts

OIC to send team of scholars for dialogue with Taleban

asadian

Global Terrorism Index report: Afghanistan most impacted by terrorism

asadian

Afghanistan: Women distribute books for International Women Day

asadian

Afghanistan: Universities re-open but ban on women remains

asadian

UN’s latest report on Afghanistan’s rights crisis is devastating

asadian

Borrell: ‘Gender Apartheid’ impacting aid operations in Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.