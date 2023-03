SHAFAQNA- A series of programs are planned to be held at the Islamic House of Wisdom during the holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan program is starting on Thursday, March 23 . Recitation of the Quran and Dua Iftitah, English and Arabic lecture, are among the programs. English lecture starts from 9:45 PM.

Islamic House of Wisdom

