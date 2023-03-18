Expert: Political and security cooperation will be established between Iran and Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding Iran and Saudi Arabia agreement, a regional affairs expert says: Feedback and consequences of this agreement will highly be positive for security of the region and a political and security cooperation will be established between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the future. This agreement can be effective on the crisis in Yemen and Syria as well as the problems in Lebanon and will lead to convergence in the region.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Hassan Hanizadeh pointed out: Iran and Saudi Arabia agreement in Beijing is a strategic agreement which will have a very important and positive feedback in the region. It seems that there exist high hopes for establishment of relation between Iran and Saudi Arabia until next spring and probably the embassies of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be reopened by next May and diplomatic delegations will be sent to the capitals of both countries. This can create a sustainable security for the region and all countries of the region can move toward civil development and economic progress.

Consequences of Iran and Saudi Arabia agreement will highly be positive for security of the region

Hanizadeh asserted that Israel has severely been isolated and added: “Abraham’s Peace” Plan which aimed to move all countries toward Israel and create a predefined relationship failed and Israel will be isolated in the region. This is for the benefit of Islamic and Arab countries; thus, the feedback and consequences of this agreement will highly be positive for security of the region and a political and security cooperation will be established between Iran and Saudi Arabia in future. This issue can be effective on the crisis in Yemen and Syria as well as the problems in Lebanon and will lead to convergence in the region.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com