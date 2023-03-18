English
Thaw in Egypt-Turkey relations

Egypt-Turkey relations

SHAFAQNA-Egypt and Turkey took another step towards improving their relations. Egyptian and Turkish Foreign Ministers say diplomatic relations to be upgraded to ambassador level ‘as soon as possible’.

At a joint news conference on Saturday Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would upgrade its diplomatic relations with Egypt to ambassador level “as soon as possible”.

“I’m very glad that we are taking concrete steps for normalising relations with Egypt … We will do our best not to rupture our ties again in future,” Cavusoglu said.

Shoukry said: “We will come to talks (on restoring ambassadors) at the appropriate time, depending on the positive results it brings.”

Ties between Turkey and Egypt were severely strained after Egypt’s then-army chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi led the removal of Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Ankara, in 2013. El-Sisi was elected president the following year.

Source : aljazeera

