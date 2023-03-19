Iraq: Academic delegation from London visits Al-Kafeel Museum

SHAFAQNA-Academic delegation from London visited the Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts affiliated with Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, praising the display of artifacts and relics and describing the museum as “one of the most important museums in Iraq”.

Dr. Mahyar Kadhim, a researcher at the Department of History at the University of London, said “The Al-Kafeel Museum is one of the most important museums in Iraq, and we hope to see it as an important and pioneering Iraqi model for the museum sector in the country.”

Dr. Yasmin Abdel-Karim, the Dean of the Faculty of Archeology at the University of Mosul, said in a statement, “The method of displaying the artifacts and relics is superb, especially since it was developed and arranged according to academic and scientific classification.”

The delegation thanked the Holy Shrine for the tour and wonderful hospitality.

Source : imhussain