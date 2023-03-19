Iran’s FM plans to meet Saudi counterpart soon

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that he will meet with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud soon.

Hossein Amirabdollah made the remarks in a press conference with journalists on Sunday.

Referring to the political ties with the neighboring states, Amirabdollahian highlighted that in the middle of this Iranian year of 1401 (which ends on March 20), the ties of the two neighboring countries of the UAE and Kuwait with the Islamic Republic of Iran were enhanced to the level of ambassadors, and in the past days, Iran and Saudi Arabia returned their relations to normalcy.

Iran and Saudi Arabia had held five rounds of security talks in Baghdad, and during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Beijing, the President of China had already proposed an initiative, which had been approved by the heads of state of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Amirabdollahian said that the Saudi side stressed the need for a round of high-level security negotiations between the two states, so as a result, the person introduced by the Saudi side and the counterpart of Rear Admiral Shamkhani and a team consisting of security departments, the military and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompanied Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart in the talks.

Source : IRNA