UK: London lights up for Ramadan for first time ever

SHAFAQNA-For the first time ever, streets in Central London have publicly decorated to welcome the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

London’s Coventry Street, which connects two of the city’s busiest squares – Piccadilly and Leicester Square has been illuminated with the message “Happy Ramadan” along with lights depicting crescent moons and stars and traditional lanterns known as fanoos which are commonly used to decorate streets across the Middle East for the fasting month, especially in Egypt where they are thought to have originated.

Source: middleeastmonitor