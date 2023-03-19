WHO guidelines on healthy fasting in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-This year, Ramadan will start on March 22. As Muslim gear up to celebrate a month full of festivities, the fasting guidelines put forward by World Health Organisation.

Here’s a look at the fasting guidelines put forward by World Health Organisation that Musims must keep in mind in order to stay healthy throughout the month :

Drinking water: The fasting starts with suhur – a meal consumed before sunrise, and ends with iftar – the feast consumed to break fast after sunset. However, in between, we must remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the time, to give body the nutrients that it is missing out on.

Fruits: Consuming fruits and vegetables with more water content will help in hydrating the body and keeping it healthy.

Cool and shaded place: With at least 15 to 16 hours of fasting, it is important to stay in a cool and shaded place to keep the body hydrated and healthy.

Suhur: The start of the fast is marked by having a breakfast meal called suhur right before sunrise. It is extremely important to incorporate vegetables, a serving of carbohydrates and protein-rich food to boost the body with energy.

Sweets: it is also recommended to avoid consuming a large number of sweets after iftaar. Consumption of food items rich in fat should also be limited.

Fried food items: It is advised to use other methods of cooking than frying to keep the body healthy throughout Ramadan.

Source : hindustantimes