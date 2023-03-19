UK: Volunteers walk 80-km to raise funds for earthquake victims

SHAFAQNA-A group of people in the UK started walking from London to Cambridge to help a fundraising campaign for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon.

The 50-mile (80-kilometer) walk, organized by a group of seven as part of “Walk 4 Hope,” will take approximately 24 hours.

The group started the walk from outside the East London Mosque and will collect donations during the journey on behalf of the Human Relief Foundation (HRF) which will distribute Ramadan packages to the earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon.

Speaking to Anadolu, Faisal Uddin, an HRF official, said that he has personally witnessed the devastation that took place in Türkiye.

“We saw everything just crumbling down. It really hurt us deeply here. So, we couldn’t wait around to see what we can do. So, we flew out over there (to Türkiye),” he said.

Source :aa