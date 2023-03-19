Campaign launched to dust & clean Al-Aqsa Mosque before start of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-A campaign has been launched to dust and clean Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy city of al-Quds before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammad Arabli, head of the Arab Aid Workers, said it is for the first time that a number of organization in al-Quds launch such a campaign.

He added that so far more than 400 have volunteered to join the campaign and help in dusting and cleaning the holy site, Arab48 website reported.

They include young and old people, women and young adults, he said, adding that more people are expected to join.

They will help in washing and cleaning the walls, gates, courtyards, and windows of the holy mosque and Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, he noted.

