English
International Shia News Agency

Campaign launched to dust & clean Al-Aqsa Mosque before start of Ramadan

0
Campaign launched to dust

SHAFAQNA-A campaign has been launched to dust and clean Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy city of al-Quds before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammad Arabli, head of the Arab Aid Workers, said it is for the first time that a number of organization in al-Quds launch such a campaign.

He added that so far more than 400 have volunteered to join the campaign and help in dusting and cleaning the holy site, Arab48 website reported.

They include young and old people, women and young adults, he said, adding that more people are expected to join.

They will help in washing and cleaning the walls, gates, courtyards, and windows of the holy mosque and Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, he noted.

Source : IQNA

Related posts

WHO guidelines on healthy fasting in Ramadan

asadian

UK: London lights up for Ramadan for first time ever

asadian

USA: Dearborn’s IHW to host Ramadhan 2023 programs

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Ramadhan Market in Jeddah promotes local cuisine

asadian

USA: Dearborn Prepares For Ramadhan Suhoor Festival

asadian

England: Aston Villa FC plans open Iftar in Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.