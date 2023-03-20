UAE’s President: Time for Syria to return to its place in Arab world

SHAFAQNA- President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, stressed to his Syrian counterpart the need for Damascus to return “to its Arab surroundings”, during President Bashar Assad’s second visit to UAE

In this connection, Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan wrote on Twitter: “We held positive and constructive discussions to support and develop brotherly relations.”

In a statement published by the UAE’s government news agency, the Emirati President said: “Syria’s absence from its brethren’s has been prolonged, and it is time for Syria to return to them and to its Arab surroundings.”

Source: nna