English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Group of women create online education for female students

0
women in Herat

SHAFAQNA- A group of women in Herat have created an online educational program called Maktab to provide access to study subjects for female students above the sixth grade.

They said that female students can install the program on their phones and access all school subjects. “We use this program “Maktab” so we can always have an open school for students so they can be educated,” said Maryam Muneeb, executive director of the school program. They say schools and universities help them provide educational materials for this online program.

Source: tolonews

Related posts

Afghanistan: Students & their families call for reopening of girls’ schools

asadian

Global Terrorism Index report: Afghanistan most impacted by terrorism

asadian

Afghanistan: Women distribute books for International Women Day

asadian

Afghanistan: Universities re-open but ban on women remains

asadian

UN’s latest report on Afghanistan’s rights crisis is devastating

asadian

Borrell: ‘Gender Apartheid’ impacting aid operations in Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.