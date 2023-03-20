Afghanistan: Group of women create online education for female students

SHAFAQNA- A group of women in Herat have created an online educational program called Maktab to provide access to study subjects for female students above the sixth grade.

They said that female students can install the program on their phones and access all school subjects. “We use this program “Maktab” so we can always have an open school for students so they can be educated,” said Maryam Muneeb, executive director of the school program. They say schools and universities help them provide educational materials for this online program.

Source: tolonews