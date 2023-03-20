Far-right Danish-Swedish politician plans ‘to burn Quran’ in UK

SHAFAQNA-The far-right Danish-Swedish political activist, Rasmus Paludan, said he plans to burn the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in a public square in the English town of Wakefield this week.

Paludan said in a video message on Twitter on Sunday that he was travelling to the UK to publicly “burn the Quran” next on Wednesday, 22 March, which coincides with the first day of Ramadan for millions of Muslims.

“[This is] to show the undemocratic forces in Wakefield that whenever you try to humble us, whenever you try to humiliate us, we will fight back,” he said.

Source : middleeasteye