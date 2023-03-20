A new bottom for Syrian pound & a record rise for gold

SHAFAQNA-The Syrian pound slid towards a new low amid the scarcity of foreign exchange, which increases the fears of many of a further rise in commodity prices in the country, where most of its citizens suffer from poverty.

The price of the Syrian currency fell to about 7,500 pounds per dollar and 8,000 pounds per euro, which led to the price of a gram of gold, for which the demand increased, exceeding the barrier of 400,000 pounds for the first time.

The lira continues to decline since the Central Bank set, a few days ago, the price of a dollar for foreign remittances at 7,250 pounds per dollar.

Source : news.trenddetail