Egypt: Human rights groups warn of collective punishmen at Badr prison complex

SHAFAQNA-Human rights groups said that collective punishment is taking place at Egypt’s Badr prison complex.

Thirty-eight Egyptian and international organisations have written to express their “deepest concern” and alarm at the “nature and scale of abuses taking place”.

The groups said they had not been able to corroborate reports of abuse and suicide attempts because of the lack of transparency from Egyptian authorities.

They called for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be given unrestricted access to prisons in Egypt and for Egypt’s international allies and the United Nations to demand transparency in the country’s prison system.

Source :middleeasteye