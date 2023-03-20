English
Iranian official: Saudi king invites Iran president to visit Riyadh

Saudi king invites Iran president

SHAFAQNA-Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran’s President has said that the Saudi king has invited Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting president Raisi to visit Riyadh, Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

He added that the Saudi King called for establishing economic and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Iran’s president welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia, he further noted.

Source : IRNA

