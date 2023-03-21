Nowruz & Ramadhan: A Celebration of Reflection, Renewal & Resilience

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani: The overlapping of two significant events in the Iranian calendar, Ramadhan and Nowruz/Norooz, creates a unique celebration of reflection, renewal & resilience.

Nowruz is a celebration that marks the beginning of spring and a new year, according to the Persian solar calendar. The term “Nowruz” comes from Persian and translates literally to “new day”. In harmony with rebirth of nature, the Persian New Year celebration, or Nowruz, begins on the first day of spring. Nowruz ceremonies are symbolic representations of two ancient concepts – the End and Rebirth. Nowruz is a celebration of a new day and a new life. The event is a springtime celebration whose activities symbolise rebirth.

Nowruz is a national holiday that existed before Islam. It does not contradict Muslim teachings. Nowruz celebrations and traditions are comprised of good deeds such as cleaning of the houses, wearing new clothes, gift giving, visiting relatives, etc. hence they were not rejected by Islam.

Wiping away sadness of old of soul & home in order to start anew in Ramadhan & Nowruz/Norooz

Cleaning out the home in Nowruz feels great. You go through all of your stuff, throw away whatever you don’t want, and give away things you don’t need. In the end, you know you are left with more space, a clean area, and peace of mind.

The two themes of purity and rebirth are important in such celebrations.The beauty of Nowruz is more about the joy of wiping away the dust, grime, and sadness of the old in order to start anew.

Now during Ramadan is a great time to take account of ourselves and go through a very similar process with our soul. What negative feelings or thoughts hide in the shadows of our hearts? Are we even aware of how this “stuff” spreads toxicity throughout our soul, which then seeps into our relationships? When we rid ourselves of emotional “baggage” we free up space in our hearts to soak in all the positive outcomes of Ramadan.

To begin this spring cleaning, it is helpful to reflect on the following verse:

يَـٰٓأَيُّہَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ ٱتَّقُواْ ٱللَّهَ وَلۡتَنظُرۡ نَفۡسٌ۬ مَّا قَدَّمَتۡ لِغَدٍ۬‌ۖ وَٱتَّقُواْ ٱللَّهَ‌ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ خَبِيرُۢ بِمَا تَعۡمَلُونَ

“O’ you who have believed, fear Allah (SWT). And let every soul look to what it has put forth for tomorrow – and fear Allah (SWT). Indeed, Allah (SWT) is Acquainted with what you do.” [Surah Al-Hashr, 59:18]

First, take stock of your negative feelings towards aspects of your life and towards others. Allow yourself to sift through these nagging negative thoughts and try to evaluate them. This exercise alone may already diminish your list of bad feelings.

Celebration of renewing commitment & re-establishing relationship with creator in Ramadhan & Nowruz

Spring is truly the season of renewal. After a cold, harsh winter, nothing lifts our spirits like seeing early spring flowers popping up around us. The renewal of nature in the spring reminds us of the greatness of the creator. Through the greatness and the beauty of creatures during one comes to know by analogy their maker.

Ramadhan offers a comprehensive program for our spiritual overhaul. This is the month for renewing our commitment and re-establishing our relationship with our Creator. It offers every Muslim an opportunity to strengthen his/her Iman, purify his heart and soul, and to remove the evil effects of the sins committed by him. In the climate of this month of light, we feel spring in our inner worlds, season of lovely expectations and longing. When Ramadhan begins, our inner life, its thoughts and feelings, is renewed and strengthened. We feel as if all the obstacles blocking our way to God are removed and the hills on that way are leveled.

Nowruz & Ramadhan represent culture of constant hope

Nowruz is the celebration of the arrival of spring and all the hope that comes with it.

Thousands of years ago, Iranian found out from experience that Nowruz in the turning of days there is a time when cold is replaced with warmth, darkness with light, and despair with hope. The trees blossom, the flowers and greenery germinate and rise up through the ground and bestow nature with colors and odors and the animate again start moving and striving. According to the tradition Iranian wish other to have ahead “A hundred years better than this year”, Alireza Bigdeli, Senior Expert at Central Asia and the Caucasus studies said. (2)

Ramadhan reflects the hope that all Muslims are encouraged to have.

The concept of “giving up” on improvement – such as abandoning destructive habits or fulfillment of obligations – doesn’t exist in Islam. If you give up on seeking mercy, growth, a higher level in Paradise, good character, or general spiritual improvement, you’re giving up on many things simultaneously: the mercy of Allah, your ability to change, the use of your blessings, etc.

As Muslims, we believe that displeasing the Creator is a significant matter; however, we also believe that there is literally no sin, including shirk, that one cannot repent from. While your heart beats and while you still have life, you can still do good and you should never give up. (3)

Nowruz & Ramadhan promotes values of peace and solidarity between families

Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace and good neighbourliness. Nowruz promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighbourliness, thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.

The events involved in Nowruz is a symbolic way of celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. With war, hunger, disease, ignorance, and poverty raging all around the world, I’d like to think spring and our new year will give us another opportunity to reflect on how we can make our world a better place to live; a beautiful place in which everyone is welcomed regardless of race, religion, and skin and eye colour – a place with love for all nations.

“The philosophy of Nowruz is about starting new, rekindling lost friendships, renewing distrust sown between friends and family, paying homage to and celebrating the new year with the elders,” said AR Rezamand, a lecturer in the history department of Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C.

“It was about instilling hope, casting off the lethargy of the dark winter and embracing the warm light of spring.” (4)

It is the spring season for goodness and virtues when righteousness blossoms throughout the Muslim communities. Ramadhan is a special time of year — a time when Muslims around the world take a step back from their daily routines and focus on community, charity. Ramadan inspires us to be the best that we can we be, to show compassion and love for all.

Ramadhan emphasizes the values of empathy and generosity. We share food, time, love and respect with poor and needy people during Ramadan more than any time of life.

