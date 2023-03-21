English
Preparing Kaaba for holy month of Ramadan+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- “According to the plan, the Kaaba Kiswa is visited every day, and Saudi expert working groups visit all its parts, and if there is a problem, they will immediately fix it,” Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi, undersecretary-general of the Kaaba Kiswa complex, said.

He emphasizes that this working group operates regularly and based on the schedule set in order to prepare and welcome the holy month of Ramadan, they have assigned their priority to this issue.

The members of this working group operate with high precision and based on the latest standards and are equipped with the latest technologies and various materials to perform their activities in the best possible way.

 

