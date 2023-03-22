Bahraini official: Flights with Iran to resume soon

SHAFAQNA- Abd al-Nabi Salman, the first deputy of the Bahrain parliament, announced the “imminent opening of flights between his country and Iran.”

“This is a serious issue. Flights will resume soon and there will be no delays. This issue has been welcomed by the Iranian delegation,” Salman said.

Speaking about the details of the “open negotiations with the members of the Iranian parliament in Bahrain over the past few days with the aim of resuming relations between the two countries”, he clarified that his country will closely monitor the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“The Bahraini side has no qualms about resuming relations with Iran, but in these meetings, the Iranian side has explained the importance of Bahrain’s sovereignty and the known red lines related to the political leadership and resources of the Bahraini nation, which is a non-negotiable priority,” He stated.

This member of Bahraini parliament stated that “it is still too early to talk about the return of relations between the countries”, and added: “The parliament of Bahrain took this action, which was well received. This action was part of Bahrain’s policy to strengthen stability in the region.”

The deputy of the Bahrain parliament added: “Our meeting with the Iranian delegation happened on the same night when Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of relations with Iran.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

