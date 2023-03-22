Qatar & Bahrain invite people to Istihlal

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and Bahrain, like Saudi Arabia, invited their people to Istihlal the crescent of Ramadan this evening (Tuesday).

The crescent sighting observation committee in the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of Qatar asked the Muslims of this country to observe the crescent moon this evening.

The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs of Bahrain also announced in a statement that the Istahlal headquarters will hold its meeting today (Tuesday) to receive news about the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan in the country.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com