Mufti of Oman calls for a quick end to the war in Yemen and its reconstruction

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Mufti of Oman called for accelerating the reconstruction of Yemen and ending the ongoing war in this country, which has continued since 2015.

Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili wrote in a tweet yesterday: “We invite everyone to speed up the reconstruction of Yemen after its destruction in wars and the return of security and stability to it.”

He added: “Also, we ask the people of Yemen, to which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) belongs, to unite and not listen to the call for conflict and discord and base their work on the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Prophet.”

The invitation of the mufti of Oman takes place after the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

