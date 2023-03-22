Saudi Arabia: We are ready to receive millions of pilgrims during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced its readiness to welcome millions of pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan.

Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais, the custodian of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi, announced about the readiness of these two holy places to welcome millions of pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Sudais said: “All holy places are equipped for pilgrims and all services are prepared to welcome them.”

Pointing out that all the services for the pilgrims of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi have been fully prepared, he said: “Through the latest technologies, all preparations have been made to welcome the pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan.”

