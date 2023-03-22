Qiblah sign installed on the suburban footpaths of England

SHAFAQNA- Muslim groups, in cooperation with some other institutions, have installed Qiblah signs in some popular outdoor walking routes and national parks in this country.

This action is done to encourage and facilitate the presence of Muslims in hiking and tourism activities in the environment.

Surveys show that currently only one percent of British out-of-town tourists are religious and ethnic minorities, and one of the important reasons for that is the cultural atmosphere of such activities, which is more in line with the nature of the British majority society and does not relate to religious or ethnic groups.

Therefore, installing Qiblah signs and providing waterproof mats for prayer are among the measures that have been taken into consideration by Muslim groups as well as some British environmental tourism institutions and planners to encourage and facilitate the presence of Muslims in such tourism activities.

