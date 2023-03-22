English
Iran & Kuwait FM’s discuss regional issues

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have reviewed the bilateral relations and some regional issues.

During a phone conversation with Al Sabah on Wednesday (22 Mar 2023), Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated the fasting Month of Ramadhan and expressed satisfaction over holding meetings of the Consular Committee, the Coast Guard, and the Legal Committee between Iran and Kuwait. He added that they are ready to hold a joint high commission between Iran and Kuwait.

Referring to positive steps in the region, the top Iranian diplomat noted that Iran-Saudi ties are in natural direction, adding that he will meet with his Saudi counterpart soon, and embassy activities will be resumed.

Source: IRNA

