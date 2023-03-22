UK: Match officials asked to provide opportunity for Muslim players to break fast

SHAFAQNA- Match officials across the leagues have been asked to allow players to break their fast during evening matches over the holy period of Ramadhan.

Many of the country’s best footballers including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante, are expected to fast this month and will abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours during an important period of self-reflection for Muslims. They will need to break their fast once the sun has set.

Source: skysports