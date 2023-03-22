First Image of Ramadhan Crescent [Photo]

SHAFAQNA- Abu Dhabi’s Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory announced on Wednesday that it recorded the first image of the crescent of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

This observatory announced that the first image of the crescent of the holy Month of Ramadhan was recorded this Wednesday (22 Mar 2023) morning using a CCD imaging camera.

Abu Dhabi’s Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory is a global project that was established in 1419 AH and consists of a group of observers, experts and those interested in religious astronomy topics such as crescent sighting, prayer times, Hijri calendar and Qibla direction.

Source: Shafaqna Persian