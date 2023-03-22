Mashhad: Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) decorated with 153,000 flowers on occasion of Ramadan & Nowruz

SHAFAQNA- The holy mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, was decorated with some 153,000 flowers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Nowruz.

The flowers, which are of different types, have been donated by flowers producers in different cities of Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, Mahalat, Pakdasht, and Tonekabon.

The Municipality of Mashhad also contributed to the flower decoration of the holy shrine and its courtyards.

Ramadan (which is likely to start on March 23 this year) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide.

It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox—on or around March 21 on the Gregorian calendar.

During the Nowruz holidays, Mashhad is the most popular city for Iranians, with several million pilgrims from all over the country visiting the mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS).

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com