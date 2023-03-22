English
International Shia News Agency

Announcement of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Office in Europe about Ramadan Crescent

SHAFAQNA- The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Europe issued an announcement about Ramadan crescent. 

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

The sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan with the naked eye in Europe has not been proven by the Imam Ali (A.S) Foundation, but astronomical centers confirm its existence and the possibility of seeing it. So whoever is sure, he can consider tomorrow as the first day of Ramadan and fast, otherwise, he should consider tomorrow as the last day of Sha’ban.

هلال شهر رمضان 1444هـ
بسمه تعالى
لم تثبت لدى مؤسسة الامام علي (ع) رؤية الهلال بالعين المجردة في اوربا ولكن المراكز الفلكية تؤكد وجوده وامكانية الرؤية، فمن يطمئن فليصوم يوم غد على أنه الأول من رمضان والا فينويه اخر يوم من شعبان

Source: najaf.org

