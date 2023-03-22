Lebanese take to streets against worsening economic conditions

SHAFAQNA-Security forces fire tear gas at protesting crowds rallying in Beirut against worsening economic conditions.

Crowds on Wednesday gathered in the streets of central Beirut carrying Lebanon’s tricolour or flags bearing the logos of security forces. The protest was called for by retired soldiers and depositors who have had limited access to their savings after local banks imposed informal capital controls amid Lebanon’s financial crisis, the worst in the country’s modern history.

The protesters demanding better pay hurled stones at the officers protecting the government headquarters and repeatedly tried to break through the fence.

Several people suffered breathing problems from the tear gas.

Source : aljazeera