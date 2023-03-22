English
International Shia News Agency

Lebanese take to streets against worsening economic conditions

0
Lebanese take to streets

SHAFAQNA-Security forces fire tear gas at protesting crowds rallying in Beirut against worsening economic conditions.

Crowds on Wednesday gathered in the streets of central Beirut carrying Lebanon’s tricolour or flags bearing the logos of security forces. The protest was called for by retired soldiers and depositors who have had limited access to their savings after local banks imposed informal capital controls amid Lebanon’s financial crisis, the worst in the country’s modern history.

The protesters demanding better pay hurled stones at the officers protecting the government headquarters and repeatedly tried to break through the fence.

Several people suffered breathing problems from the tear gas.

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

Lebanon: Youth unemployment rate reaches 50%

asadian

Will Iran-Saudi agreement solve differences in Lebanon? Lebanese analyst answers in an interview with Shafaqna

asadian

Lebanon: Lira hits record low of 100,000 to the dollar

asadian

Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanon on eve of collision

asadian

UNHRC demands justice following Beirut Port explosion

asadian

Paris meeting warns of review of all ties with Lebanon if parliament fails to elect a president

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.