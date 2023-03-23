30 Duas for 30 Days of Ramadan [Video]

SHAFAQNA- 30 Duas for 30 Days of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

Dua Day 1

O’ Allah (SWT), be pleased with my fasts in this month as Thou grant credit to those who (sincerely) observe fasts; and (be pleased with) my special night prayers, in this month, as Thou grant credit to those who pray (sincerely) in the night; direct me to be on guard and pay attention to free myself from the lethargy of forgetfulness; O’ the God of the worlds, overlook my wrongdoings, and grant amnesty to me, O’ The One, who shows sympathy to the wrong-doers

اللهمَّ اجعل صِیامی فیهِ صِیامَ الصائِمین، وَ قِیامی فیهِ قِیامَ القائِمین وَ نَبِّهنی فیهِ عَن نَومَهِ الغافِلین، وَ هَب لی جُرمی فیهِ یا اِلهَ العالَمین وَاعفُ عَنّی یا عافِیاً عَنِ المُجرِمین

Dua Day 2

O ‘Allah (SWT), let me come nearer to Thy Benevolence in this month; let me be far off from Thy Displeasure and contempt; grant me the success of reciting Thy Verses (of the Holy Quran), through Thy Mercy O’ the Most Merciful

اللهمّ قَرّبْنی فیهِ الى مَرْضاتِکَ وجَنّبْنی فیهِ من سَخَطِکَ و نَقماتِکَ و وفّقْنی فیهِ لقرآئهِ آیاتِکَ برحْمَتِکَ یا أرْحَمَ الرّاحِمین.

Dua Day 3

O’ Allah (SWT), keep me alive in this month, in a state of alertness and watchfulness; and keep me away from impudence and cynicism, let me share everything good there is in this months, which is in plenty, O’ the Most Magnanimous of the generous ones.

اللهمّ ارْزُقنی فیهِ الذّهْنَ والتّنَبیهَ وباعِدْنی فیهِ من السّفاهه والتّمْویهِ واجْعَل لی نصیباً مِنْ کلّ خَیْرٍ تُنَزّلُ فیهِ بِجودِکَ یا أجْوَدَ الأجْوَدینَ.

Dua Day 4

O’ God, on this day, strengthen me in carrying out Your Commands, let me taste the sweetness of Your Remembrance, grant me through Your Graciousness, that I give thanks to God. Protect me, with God’s Protection and Cover, O’ the most discerning of those who see

اَللّهُمَّ قَوِّنی فیهِ عَلى اِقامَهِ اَمرِکَ ، وَ اَذِقنی فیهِ حَلاوَهِ ذِکْرِکَ ، وَ اَوْزِعْنی فیهِ لِأداءِ شُکْرِکَ بِکَرَمِکَ ، وَ احْفَظْنی فیهِ بِحِفظِکَ و َسَتْرِکَ یا اَبصَرَ النّاظِرینَ .

