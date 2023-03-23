UN Secretary-General: Let us take inspiration from Ramadan & build a more just and equitable world for all

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General , António Guterres urges ‘Peace, Mutual Respect, Solidarity’, in message marking beginning of Ramadan. He said that Let us take inspiration from Ramadan & build a more just and equitable world for all.

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the beginning of Ramadan, on 22 March:

I send my warmest wishes as Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

This is a moment of reflection and learning.

A time to come together in a spirit of understanding and compassion, bound by our common humanity.

That is also the mission of the United Nations — to foster dialogue, unity and peace.

In these challenging times, my thoughts are with those facing conflict, displacement and suffering.

I join everyone observing Ramadan to call for peace, mutual respect and solidarity.

Let us take inspiration from this holy month and build a more just and equitable world for all. Ramadan Kareem.

Source : theglobalherald