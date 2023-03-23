English
Saudi & Iran foreign ministers agree to meet soon in Ramadan phone call

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has congratulated Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the telephone conversation, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan referred to the positive achievements that were made in the Beijing meeting and stressed the need for the upcoming meeting between the two foreign ministers and for the reopening of the embassies. Amirabdollahian also congratulated bin Farhan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomed the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh. He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand and strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia.
The two top diplomats agreed to meet each other at the first opportunity and make necessary arrangements to reopen their embassies and consulates general.

Source : en.mfa.gov.ir

