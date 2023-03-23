Unicef launches first large-scale fundraising campaign for malnourished children during Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Unicef, for the first time, has launched a large-scale campaign to raise funds for malnourished children in Bangladesh this Ramadhan.

The fundraising campaign is taking place inside Bangladesh, appealing to the growing and increasingly affluent middle classes who are more and more able to donate towards helping children in their own country, said a press release of Unicef.

“The economic progress in Bangladesh has created enhanced opportunities for us to take care of the underprivileged section of our population, and to ensure that we leave no one behind.

Source : thedailystar

