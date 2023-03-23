Fight against racism is constantly ongoing in US

SHAFAQNA-The UN is asking the world to ‘fight against racism’ on the 57th anniversary of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.In the US, that battle is constantly ongoing because the problem of racism is a long way from being stamped out.

“African Americans daily in the US are always conscious of being discriminated against, racial profiled or disrespected,” said Ron Jackson, a political activist and radio talk show host in Houston, Texas.

“This activity can occur anywhere, at a store, jogging in a white neighborhood or driving while Black. Over the past several years, the US has seen high-profile killings of Black people, many taking place at the hands of police officers.”

Source: aa