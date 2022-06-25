English
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer to a question about freezing the body of a Muslim

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about freezing the body (corpse) of a Muslim.

Question: Is it allowed for the phenomenon of freezing the body of the human beings (cryonic) to be applied on the body of a Muslim?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: The body of a Muslim must be buried and any other act which is against this is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

