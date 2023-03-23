Dua al-Iftitah [Video]

SHAFAQNA- Dua al-Iftitah of Ramadhan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
O Allah send Your blessings on Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.
O Allah, I begin glorifying You with Your Praise
You direct towards what is right through Your Grace
I am convinced that You are the most Merciful in matters of forgiveness and mercy
but most severe in matters of warning and retribution
and the most mighty in matters of power and magnificence.
O Allah You have allowed me to supplicate to You and ask from You
Then hear my praise O One who hears all
and answer my call O Merciful
and decrease my mistakes O most Forgiving
How often, O my God, You have relieved me of troubles
how many griefs You have dispelled
how many mistakes You have prevented
how many blessings You have spread
and how many series of afflictions You have separated
All Praise is for Allah who has not taken a wife nor a son
who has no partner in His Kingdom
who has no friend to protect Him from humiliation
so magnify Him with a great Magnificnace
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
اللهم صلي على محمد وأل محمد
اللهم إني افتتح الثناء بحمدك
وأنت مُسدد للصواب بمنك
وأيقنت أنك أنت ارحم الراحمين في موضع العفو والرحمة
واشد المُعاقبين في موضع النكال والنقمة
واعظم المُتجبرين في موضع الكبرياء والعظمة
اللهم اذنت لي في دُعائك ومسئلتك
فاسمع يا سميع مدحتي واجب يا رحيم دعوتي
واقل يا غفور عثرتي
فكم يا الهي من كُربة قد فرجتها وهمُوم قد كشفتها
وعثرة قد اقلتها ورحمة قد نشرتها
وحلقة بلاء قد فككتها
الحمد لله الذي لم يتخذ صاحبة ولا ولداً
ولم يكن له شريك في الملك
ولم يكن له وليّ من الذل وكبره تكبيراً
All Praise is for Allah for all His praiseworthy acts
for all His favours and blessings
All Praise is for Allah who has no opposition in His Kingdom
nor any challenge to His command
All Praise is for Allah who has no partner in creation
nor anyone like Him in His Greatness
All Praise is for Allah, His commands operate over His creation
His Praise is evident through His Generosity
whose bestowal stretches out liberally
His treasures never decrease
(rather) the frequency of His Giving increases
His Generosity and Kindness,
Surely He is the Mighty, the Bestower.
O Allah I ask You a little from much
although I am in great need of it
while You are eternally needless of it
though it is a lot for me
while it is easy and simple for You.
الحمد لله بجميع محامده كُلها
على جميع نعمه كله
الحمد لله لا مُضاد في مُلكه
ولا منازع له في أمره
الحمد لله الذي لا شريك له في خلقه
ولا شبيه له في عظمته
الحمد لله الفاشي في الخلق امرُهُ
وحمده الظاهر بالكرم مجدُه
الباسط بالجُود يده
الذي لا تنقُص خزائنه
ولا تزيده كثرة العطاء إلا جُوداً وكرما
إنه هو العزيز الوهاب
اللهم إني أسئلك قليلا من كثير
مع حاجة بي إليه عظيمة
وغناك عنه قديم
وهو عندي كثير وهو عليك سهل يسير
O Allah, indeed Your forgiveness of my sins
and Your overlooking my faults
Your pardoning my oppression
Your hiding my ugly deeds
and Your forbearing my many wrongs
done intentionally or unintentionally
tempted me to ask from You
what I did not deserve from You
which You (still) gave me out of Your Mercy
provided me by Your Power
and made known to me from Your answers.
So I became habituated to call You trustingly
and ask You familiarly
neither fearing nor scared
but with confidence in You for what I intended
Then if there was a delay (in Your answer)
I would blame You, due to my ignorance
and perhaps the delay was best for me
for You know the outcome of all affairs.
I have not seen a more generous master
patient with a wretched slave than You are with me
My Lord, You call me and I turn away from You
You show affection to me and I show hatred towards You
You display Your love for me and I do not respond
as though I am above You
But this does not prevent You from having mercy on me
being good to me
and favouring me, through Your Generosity and Nobility
so please (continue to) have mercy on your ignorant slave
and be kind to him through the excellence of Your Grace
اللهم إن عفوك عن ذنبي وتجاوزك عن خطيئتي
وصفحك عن ظُلمي وسترك على قبيح عملي
وحلمك عن كثير جرمي
عند ما كان من خطاي وعمدي
اطمعني في ان اسئلك ما لا استوجبه منك
الذي رزقتني من رحمتك
واريتني من قدرتك وعرفتني من اجابتك
فصرت ادعوك امنا واسئلك مُستانسا
لا خائفا ولا وجلا
مُدلا عليك فيما قصدت فيه اليك
فإن ابطأ عني عتبت بجهلي عليك ولعل الذي
ابطأ عني هو خير لي لعلمك بعاقبة الأمور
فلم ار مولىً كريما اصبر على عبد لئيم منك عليّ
يا ربي إنك تدعوني فأولي عنك
وتتحبب إليّ واتبغض إليك
وتتودد إليّ فلا اقبل منك كأن لي التطوُّل عليك
فلم يمنعك ذالك من الرحمة لي والإحسان إليّ
والتفضل عليّ بجودك وكرمك
فارحم عبدك الجاهل وجُد عليه بفضل احسانك
Surely You are the Bountiful, the Generous.
All Praise is for Allah
The Owner of the Kingdom
who makes the ships sail,
controls the wind,
causes the dawn to break,
is the authority on the Day of Judgement,
the Lord of the worlds.
All Praise is for Allah
for His patience despite His knowledge.
All Praise is for Allah
for His forgiveness despite His power.
All Praise is for Allah
for the lengthy respite He gives despite His anger,
though He has the power to do as He wills.
All Praise is for Allah
the creator of all creation,
the provider of plentiful sustenance,
the cleaver of the dawn,
possessor of Glory and Honor,
and Excellence and Blessings,
who is far and thus cannot be seen,
but is close and thus witnesses secret conversations,
Blessed and Exalted be His name.
All Praise is for Allah
who has no equal who argues with Him
nor anyone similar to Him
nor any Helper to support Him
He overpowers the mighty by His strength
the great humble themselves before His tremendousness,
He accomplishes what He wishes through His power
إنك جواد كريم
الحمد لله مالك المُلك مُجري الفلك
مُسخر الرياح فالق الأصباح
ديّان الدين رب العالمين
الحمد لله على حلمه بعد علمه
والحمد لله على عفوه بعد قدرته
والحمد لله على طول اناته في غضبه
وهو قادر على ما يُريد
الحمد لله خالق الخلق
باسط الرزق فالق الإصباح
ذي الجلال والإكرام والفضل والإنعام
الذي بعد فلا يُرى وقرب فشهد النجوى
تبارك وتعالى
الحمد لله الذي ليس له مُناز يُعادله
ولا شبيه يُشاكله ولا ظهير يُعاضده
قهر بعزته الأعزاء وتواضع لعظمته العُظماء
فبلغ بقدرته ما يشاء
All Praise is for Allah
who answers me when I call Him
covers all my faults yet I disobey Him
increases His bounties on me
but I do not acknowledge them.
How many pleasant gifts He has given me
how many great fears He has removed
how many delightful joys He has shown me
Thus I glorify Him, thanking Him
and I remember Him with praise.
All praise is for Allah
whose curtains cannot be opened
whose doors cannot be locked
who does reject the one who asks Him
and who does not disappoint the one who places hope in Him.
All Praise is for Allah
who provides safety for the frightened
rescues the virtuous
raises the oppressed
humiliates the proud
destroys kings
and replaces them with others.
All Praise is for Allah, who crushes the tyrants
annihilates the oppressors
watches over the runaways
punishes the oppressors
assists those who cry for help
grants the requests of the beseechers
and is the confidence of the believers.
الحمد لله الذي يُجيبني حين اناديه
ويستر عليّ كل عورة وأنا اعصيه
ويُعظم النعمة عليّ فلا اجازيه
فكم من موهبة هنيئة قد اعطاني
وعظيمة مخوفة قد كفاني وبهجة مونقة قد اراني
فاثني عليه حامداً واذكُره مُسبحا
الحمد لله الذي لا يُهتك حجابه ولا يُغلق بابه
ولا يُرد سائله ولا يُخيّب امله
الحمد لله الذي يُؤمن الخائفين
ويُنجي الصالحين ويرفع المُستضعفين
ويضع المُستكبرين ويُهلك ملوكا
ويستخلف أخرين
والحمد لله قاصم الجبارين
مبير الظالمين مُدرك الهاربين
نكال الظالمين صريخ المستصرخين
موضع حاجات الطالبين معتمد المؤمنين
All praise is for Allah
in whose awe the skies and its inhabitants shake
the earth and its inhabitants tremble
the sea and all that swims in it, billows
All praise is for Allah who guided us to this
and we would not have been guided
had He not guided us to this.
All Praise is for Allah
who creates but is not created
gives sustenance but is not given sustenance
feeds but is not fed
causes the living to die and gives life to the dead
He is Ever-living and does not die
in His control is all good
and He has power over all things.
O Allah send Your Blessings on Muhammad
Your servant, Your Messenger
Your trustee, Your chosen One, Your beloved
the best of Your creation
the preserver of Your secrets
and the preacher of Your messages.
prosperous, pleasant, holy and sublime
more than what You have blessed
given, had mercy, sympathized and greeted
anyone from Your servants
Your Prophets, Your Messengers
Your chosen ones
and the honorable ones from Your creation.
الحمد لله الذي من خشيته ترعد السماء وسُكانها
وترجف الأرض وعُمارها
وتموج البحار ومن يسبح في غمراتها
الحمد لله الذي هدانا لهذا
وما كُنا لنهتدي لو لا أن هدانا الله
الحمد لله الذي يخلق ولم يُخلق
ويرزُق ولا يُرزق ويُطعِم ولا يُطعم
ويُميت الأحياء ويُحيي الموتى
وهو حيّ لا يمُوت بيده الخير
وهو على كل شيئ قدير
اللهم صلي على محمد عبدك ورسولك
وأمينك وصفيّك وحبيبك
وخيرتك من خلقك وحافظ سرك ومبلغ رسالتك
افضل واحسن واجمل واكمل وازكى
وانمى واطيب واطهر واسنى
واكثر ما صليت وباركت وترحمت
وتحننت وسلمت على احد من عبادك وانبيائك
ورسلك وصفوتك واهل الكرامة عليك من خلقك
O Allah, and send Your blessings on ‘Ali
the commander of the faithful
and the successor of the Messenger of the Lord of the worlds.
Your servant, Your friend
the brother of Your Messenger
Your proof over creation
Your great sign
and the mighty awaited news.
And send blessings on the truthful, pure (lady)
Fatima az-Zahra
the leader of the women of the worlds.
And send Your blessings on the two grandsons of mercy
(to the world, i.e. the Prophet),the leaders of guidance
Al-Hasan and Al-Husayn
the leaders of the youths of Paradise.
And send blessings on the leaders of Muslims
‘Ali son of Husayn
Muhammad son of ‘Ali
Ja’far son of Muhammad
Musa son of Ja’far
‘Ali son of Musa
Muhammad son of ‘Ali
‘Ali son of Muhammad
Hasan son of ‘Ali
and the successor, the guide and the rightly guided
(these are) Your proofs over Your servants
Your trustees on Your land
(bless them with) numerous and continous blessings
اللهم صلي على عليّ أمير المؤمنين
ووصيّ رسول رب العالمين
عبدك ووليّك واخلي رسولك وحُجتك على خلقك
وايتك الكبرى والنبأ العظيم
وصلي على الصديقة الطاهرة
فاطمة الزهراء سيدة نساء العالمين
وصلي على سبطى الرحمة واماماي الهُدى
الحسن والحُسين سيدي شباب اهل الجنة
وصلي على أئمة المسلمين ، عليّ بن الحسين
ومحمد بن عليّ
وجعفر بن محمد
وموسى بن جعفر
وعليّ بن موسى
ومحمد بن عليّ
وعليّ بن محمد
والحسن بن عليّ
والخلف الهادي المهدي
حُجتك على عبادك وأمنائك في بلادك
صلوة كثيرة دائمة
O Allah and send blessings on the guardian of Your orders
the one who will rise
the one hoped for, the awaited justice.
Surround him with Your favourite angels
and assist him with the holy spirit
O Lord of the worlds.
O Allah, appoint him to invite towards Your book
to establish Your religion
make him the successor on the earth
as You caused others to succeed before him
establish for him his religion which You have approved for him
give him security after fear
(so) he worships You and does not associate any with You.
O Allah, give him power and through him strengthen (others)
help him and help (others) through him
help him with a mighty help
give him an easy victory
and grant him an assisting authority from You.
O Allah, make manifest through him Your religion
and the way of Your Prophet
until nothing from the truth remains hidden
from any human being.
O Allah, we earnestly desire from You
an honored state
through which You strengthen Islam and its people
and degrade hypocrisy and its followers.
And make us in it
amongst the inviters towards Your obedience
and the leaders to Your path
give us through it
honor of the world and the Hereafter.
اللهم وصلي على وليّ امرك القائم المؤمل
والعدل المنتظر وحُفه بملائكتك المقربين
وأيده بروح القدس يا رب العالمين
اللهم اجعله الداعي إلى كتابك والقائم بدينك
استخلفه في الأرض كما استخلفت الذين من قبله
مكِن له دينه الذي ارتضيته
ابدله من بعد خوفه امناً يعبدك لا يُشرك بك شيئاً
اللهم اعزه واعزز به وانصره وانتصر به
وانصره نصراً وافتح له فتحاً يسيراً
واجعل له من لدنك سلطاناً نصيراً
اللهم اظهر به دينك وسُنة نبيّك
حتى لا يستخفى بشي من الحق مخافة احد من الخلق
اللهم إنا نرغب إليك في دولة كريمة
تُعز بها الإسلام واهله وتُذل بها النفاق واهله
وتجعلنا فيها من الدعاة إلى طاعتك
والقادة إلى سبيلك
وترزقنا بها كرامة الدنيا والأخرة
O Allah, what You have made known to us of the truth
help us bear it
and what we fall short
make us reach it.
O Allah, through him
put order in our affairs
gather and unite our flocks
join together our separations
increase our minority
lift us from degradation
relieve our miseries
pull us out of our debts
remove our poverty
fill the gaps in our confusion
ease our difficulties
brighten our faces
free our prisoners
grant our requests
fulfil our promises
answer our calls
grant us our requests
cause us to obtain what we hope for
from this world and the hereafter
and give us more than our expectations.
O the best of all who are asked
and the most generous of bestowers
through him, cleanse our chests
remove the stains of anger and hatred from our hearts
and guide us to the truth on disputed matters
By Your permission
Surely You guide whom You wish to the right path
through him help us to overcome Your enemy
and our enemy
O God of truth, Ameen.
اللهم ما عرفتنا من الحق فحملناه
وما قصرنا عنه فبلغناه
اللهم اللمم به شعثنا واشعب به صدعنا
وارتُق به فتقنا وكثر به قلتنا
واعزز به ذلتنا واغن به عائلنا
واقض به عن مغرمنا واجبر به فقرنا
وسُد به خلتنا ويسّر به عُسرنا
وبيض به وجوهنا وفُك به اسرنا
وانجح به طلبتنا وانجز به مواعيدنا
واستجب به دعوتنا واعطنا به سؤلنا
وبلغنا به من الدنيا والأخرة امالنا
واعطنا به فوق رغبتنا
يا خير المسؤولين واوسع المُعطين
اشف به صُدورنا واذهب به غيظ قلوبنا
واهدنا به لِما اختلف فيه من الحق
بإذنك إنك تهدي من تشاء إلى صراط مستقيم
وانصرنا به على عدوك وعدونا
إله الحق أمين
O Allah, we complain to You
of the absence of our Prophet
Your blessings be on him and his family,
the concealment of our leader
the abundance of our enemies
the scarcity of our numbers
the severity of our trials
and the victory of the era against us.
So bless Muhammad and his family
and help us overcome that by,
granting us an immediate victory
dispersing miseries
giving us a help that strengthens
providing an authority of truth which You manifest
a mercy from You which is clear to us
and a wellbeing from You which clothes us
by Your mercy O most merciful.