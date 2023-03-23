Photos: Largest mosque in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the President of the Republic of Egypt, opened the Islamic Cultural Center of Egypt (Egypt Mosque) located in the center of the new administrative capital of this country this morning (Thursday).

Egypt Mosque, which was built at a cost of more than 800 million pounds (Egyptian pounds) by “Arab Contractors” company and under the supervision of the Armed Forces Engineering Board, is the largest mosque in this country.

The area of this mosque is 19100 square meters and it has three main entrances with decorated domes and one entrance for servants and serving.

The main courtyard of the mosque with an area of 9,600 square meters can accommodate 12,000 worshipers, on top of which there is a dome with a diameter of 29.5 meters and 6 halls with an area of 350 meters.

The total capacity of this mosque is about 107 thousand worshipers, while the length of its garland is about 140 meters.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

