Ukraine FM: We hope Ramadan to bring peace & prosperity to everyone

SHAFAQNA- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, while congratulating Muslims on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, expressed hope that this month will bring peace and prosperity to everyone.

“Dmytro Kuleba”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, whose country has been the target of Russia’s military attack since February 24 of last year, wrote today (Thursday) in a message on his Twitter account on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan: “Unfortunately, the Muslim community of Ukraine for the second year in a row, celebrates this holy month in the midst of massive aggression against our country.

In his Twitter message, Kuleba also congratulated the Muslims of Ukraine and all over the world on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed hope that this month will bring peace and prosperity to everyone this year.

It is worth mentioning that today was the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in all 22 countries of the Arab world and many other countries of the Islamic world, including Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and Muslim communities in countries such as France, Austria, and Australia.

Source: Shafaqna Persian