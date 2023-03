SHAFAQNA- Reuters quoted three knowledgeable sources as saying, “Saudi Arabia and Syria have agreed to reopen embassies after cutting off diplomatic relations that lasted for more than a decade.”

This action provides the basis for the return of Syria to the group of Arab countries.

It should be mentioned that “Faisal Bin Farhan”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, previously called the isolation of Syria useless in his statements.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

