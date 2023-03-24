Israel restricts Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa during Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-Israel has placed restrictions on Palestinian men from the occupied West Bank entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first Friday prayer in the holy month of Ramadhan.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces were deployed at the checkpoints leading to East Jerusalem where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located. They checked their IDs and barred entry for many of them.

Palestinian Abdelaziz Al-As’ad, 60, told Anadolu that he tried to cross the Qalandia Israeli military checkpoint, northern Jerusalem, several times but the Israeli forces checked his ID and prevented him from entry under security prevention.

“Israel claims that it provides facilities [to Palestinians] but in fact this is a lie, what is happening is a restriction on the movement and a prevention of worship,” Al-As’ad added.

